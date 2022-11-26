UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Capital Tightens Security Measures Due To Opposition Protest - Reports

Published November 26, 2022

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Islamabad police tightened security measures hours before the start of a protest organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party, led by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani media reported on Saturday.

In particular, entrances to the Pakistani capital have been closed, traffic on the main streets has been stopped, and the security of Islamabad's red zone ” the location of main government buildings ” has been strengthened, the Geo tv broadcaster said.

On Monday, Khan urged his supporters to gather in the city of Rawalpindi near Islamabad on November 26, and demand early general elections. The PTI also sent a request to the Rawalpindi authorities for a peaceful sit-in in the Fayzabad district near the border with the capital. According to the statement, Khan asked the local government to provide the necessary security measures.

The PTI resumed its march to Islamabad on November 10, after the previous protest was interrupted by an assault on the party's leader in the beginning of the month. As a result of a shooting at a column of rioters on November 3, Khan was wounded in both legs.

The politician accused a senior army officer, Maj. Gene. Faisal Naseer, of being behind the attempt on his life.

On April 9, the Pakistani parliament ousted then-Prime Minister Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a unanimous vote of 174-0. On April 11, lawmakers elected then-opposition leader Nawaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

On the eve of the election a wave of protests swept the country. Thousands of people participated in rallies in support of Khan and the PTI. According to the ousted prime minister, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence.

Shortly after the appointment of the new prime minister, Khan demanded that parliamentary elections be held immediately, in which a new head of government would be designated. However, in late April, the Pakistani Election Commission announced the impossibility of holding general elections until May 2023.

