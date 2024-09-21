Pakistani children seek peace for kids of the world in blood-written protest note

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Observance of the International Day of Peace on Sept 21 this year is synchronised with around two billion children across the world, and Pakistani children are part of the move, seeking peace for Gaza children as well as all those living in the conflict zones of the world currently.

Keeping in view this year’s focus is on “Cultivating a culture of peace in a world mired by conflict, inequalities and discrimination”, two Pakistani children have presented a protest note, written with their own blood, seeking peace for children of the world and for shaking the world conscience, according to a press release issued by the local chapter of UN-KAKHTAH.

"Let's make the 2024's International Day of Peace as a beacon of our collective mission of granting peace to the children with the ethos: 'Cultivate peace for the children, reap peace of the world', say 10-year-old Ubaidah al Fidhdha and 12-year-old Ghulam Bishar Hafi in their blood-written sequel protest notes.

Titled 'Hexa-Archic Peace Manifesto' is written by the children, for the sake of children and dedicated to children, to whatever region, race or ethnicity they belong, said the press release. The manifesto incorporates three points from Eglantyne Jebb's Children's Rights Declaration, presented in 1924, and three points as per the present scenario circumstances.

Both blood-written protests serve as an urgent open letter to international authorities and a wake-up call to the world's collective conscience, demanding a steadfast commitment to protect children from the 'Neo-Hitlerian' tactics currently employed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The protest format chosen by the two children is intended to ignite a clarion call, aiming to spark a series of responses that will compel the global community to pay attention to the anguished cries of innocent children—those who have become "the softest and easiest prey" in conflicts and war-like situations.

Evidence indicates that nearly 700,000 children in Gaza are facing starvation. It is a profound shame that infants in cradles are being shot, and newborns are traumatized during their earliest moments due to these brutal tactics.

Inspired by their father, Prof. Aurangzeb Hafi, a respected academic and humanitarian, these protesting children draw motivation from his lifelong commitment to justice. Prof. Hafi, recognized as the third son by the renowned humanitarian Ms. Bilquis Edhi, was a principal ally in her efforts during the 'Top of the Top-10 Bidecadal Impact Gazette' contest, representing Pakistan among 195 countries in 2020.

Every year on Sept 21, the United Nations invites the world to mark the International Day of Peace. The UN General Assembly has proclaimed this day to fortify the principles of peace, highlighted by observing 24 hours of non-aggression and ceasefire. Now, more than ever, the small children of the conflict zones, especially the innocent Gazans are crying out for peace -- their shredded bodies are begging for peace on this World Peace Day.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message on the World Peace Day: "Everywhere we look, peace is under attack. From Gaza, to Sudan, to Ukraine and beyond, we see civilians in the firing line; homes blown apart; traumatised, terrified populations who have lost everything – and sometimes everyone.

“This catalogue of human misery must stop. Peace is the ultimate prize for all humanity. And as this International Day of Peace reminds us – the solutions are in our hands. Let’s seize it. Together, let’s lay the groundwork for peace. And let’s nurture a culture where equality, peace and justice thrive."

In the past, enemies of humanity were fearful of the world reaction to the extent that they would use toy bombs to target children. But, today they have become so brazen that they shower real bombs on children schools, hospitals and baby-care centres. In the face of such malevolence, it is our duty to unite in defence of innocence and safeguard the sanctity of childhood. Only through collective resolve and unwavering determination can we hope to confront this horrific reality and create a safer world for future generations.