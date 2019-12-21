Pakistani Christians enjoy full freedom: Joseph Arshad

Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad has urged the Christmas community to pray more fervently for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity for Pakistan on Christmas day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad , Dr. Joseph Arshad has urged the Christmas community to pray more fervently for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity for Pakistan on Christmas day.

Talking to APP, the Bishop said Christmas event symbolized a significant truth of spiritual life, adding the Prophet Jesus (AS) was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred and hypocrisy prevailed upon the land.

Joseph Arshad said the Christians would offer special prayers for the solidarity and progress of the country.

He said all segments of the society shall have to work collectively above the religious differences for the sake of safety and eternity of humanity.

Bishop asked the people of different beliefs to develop understanding of each other's religions, preach tolerance and jointly work for peace and development of the country.

He also thanked the district administration for enhancing the security of churches and said that because of the liberal approach of the government and the people of Pakistan, the motherland was a paradise for Christians.