Pakistani citizen, daughter die in fire incident in Dubai

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) An unfortunate incident of fire eruption occurred in the house of a Pakistani based in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Thursday morning.

Regrettably, the family’s head Imran Khan and his one daughter died in the unlucky incident while his wife and two other kids were in the ICU of Qasimia Hospital Sharjah, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai posted on X.

The consulate was in contact with the company wherein the deceased Imran Khan was employed.

The consulate was ensuring maximum support and required assistance to the victims’ family in this hour of great trial and grief.