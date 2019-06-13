Pakistani citizen injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along LOC

(@imziishan)

Khoi Ratta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) A Pakistani citizen was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the LOC in native village of Khoi Ratta, naddi sohawa.The victim identified as Sajid Tahir had come to attend a marriage ceremony of his relatives when Indian army targeted civilian population in Khoi Ratta while making ceasefire violation.

As a result he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to nearby DHQ hospital Kotli for first aid.