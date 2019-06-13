UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Citizen Injured In Unprovoked Firing By Indian Forces Along LOC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:59 PM

Pakistani citizen injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along LOC

A Pakistani citizen was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the LOC in native village of Khoi Ratta, naddi sohawa

Khoi Ratta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) A Pakistani citizen was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the LOC in native village of Khoi Ratta, naddi sohawa.The victim identified as Sajid Tahir had come to attend a marriage ceremony of his relatives when Indian army targeted civilian population in Khoi Ratta while making ceasefire violation.

As a result he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to nearby DHQ hospital Kotli for first aid.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Army Marriage Kotli Sohawa

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

16 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

16 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

16 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

18 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

21 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.