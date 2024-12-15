Open Menu

Pakistani Citizens Among Victims Of Boat Tragedy Near Greek Island, Interior Minister Orders Probe

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Pakistani citizens among victims of boat tragedy near Greek Island, Interior Minister orders probe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A tragic incident of a boat capsizing near a southern Greek island has claimed the lives of several individuals, including Pakistani citizens attempting to migrate to Europe illegally.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and directed an immediate investigation into the incident.

In response to the tragedy, the Interior Minister has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Additional Secretary Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

The committee has been tasked with investigating the incident and is expected to submit its findings within five days.

Labelling human trafficking as an "unacceptable crime," Minister Naqvi stated that the mafia involved in such illegal activities has destroyed countless families.

He called for decisive action by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to dismantle human trafficking networks across the country without discrimination.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges posed by illegal migration and human trafficking, with authorities reiterating their commitment to addressing these issues through stringent measures.

