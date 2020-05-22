Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 Passengers on Board of Crashed Plane

There were 91 passengers on board of the Pakistani International Airlines' plane that crashed earlier on Friday near the Karachi airport, while en route from Lahore to Karachi, a spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik

"Nothing is confirmed at the moment. 91 passengers [were on board]," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a representative of the airline said there were 95 passengers and eight crew on board, according to the Samaa broadcaster.

Witnesses say that the plane fell on residential buildings, the power was cut in the area.