UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 Passengers On Board Of Crashed Plane

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 Passengers on Board of Crashed Plane

There were 91 passengers on board of the Pakistani International Airlines' plane that crashed earlier on Friday near the Karachi airport, while en route from Lahore to Karachi, a spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) There were 91 passengers on board of the Pakistani International Airlines' plane that crashed earlier on Friday near the Karachi airport, while en route from Lahore to Karachi, a spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik.

"Nothing is confirmed at the moment. 91 passengers [were on board]," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a representative of the airline said there were 95 passengers and eight crew on board, according to the Samaa broadcaster.

Witnesses say that the plane fell on residential buildings, the power was cut in the area.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore From Airport

Recent Stories

Corona test of over 3,500 inmates of prisons to be ..

3 minutes ago

Malta must free 'captive' migrants now: Human Righ ..

1 minute ago

Emergency declared at all hospitals in Karachi

1 minute ago

Accident claims three lives in Attock

1 minute ago

Army Quick Reaction Force, Sindh Rangers reach pla ..

1 minute ago

Khashoggi's Son Says Family Pardons Murderers

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.