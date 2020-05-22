UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 People On Board Of Crashed Plane

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:54 PM

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 People on Board of Crashed Plane

There were 91 people on board of the Pakistani International Airlines' plane that crashed earlier on Friday near the Karachi airport, while en route from Lahore to Karachi, a spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) There were 91 people on board of the Pakistani International Airlines' plane that crashed earlier on Friday near the Karachi airport, while en route from Lahore to Karachi, a spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik.

"Nothing is confirmed at the moment. 91 passengers [were on board]," the spokesman said.

