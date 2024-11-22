Pakistani Climate Activist: COP29 spurs youth activity against climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Climate activist from Northern "Globalist" community and organizer of Mountain and Glacier Protection Initiative, Didar Ali, said that expection from Cop29 is to increase participation of local communities in shaping climate policies as they are the one's directly being affected by climate change.

Climate change issues must be managed by broader local communities as these communities are directly experiencing the severe effects of climate change, he said in an interview with Azertac news agency.

Unfortunately, these communities are often overlooked and excluded from decision-making processes,” said Didar Ali.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Loss and Damage Fund (climate finance) is delivered directly to local communities.

Highlighting the need for effective use of the fund, Didar Ali stressed that it is insufficient for countries to formally accept commitments during international events like COP29 without translating them into concrete actions.

"These commitments often do not result in tangible measures. Proactive and result-oriented steps must be taken for local communities so that the fight against climate change can be genuinely effective."

Praising the high-level he said, organization of COP29, the climate activist described the remarkable efforts of volunteers during the event. “Volunteers in the city have been assisting us everywhere, from metro stations to hotels and streets. Such meticulous organizational work greatly contributes to the success of the event,” he noted.

Didar Ali also underlined the significance of amplifying the voices of young people and noted that COP29 provided a platform for the younger generation, inspiring them to take an active role in combating climate change.