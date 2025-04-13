Pakistani comedy icon Javed Kodu passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Renowned Pakistani stage and television actor Javed Kodu, widely recognized for his comedic talent and distinctive short stature has passed away on wee hours of Sunday after a long battle with illness.

Funeral prayers for Javed Kodu will be held today (Sunday) at the marquee behind his residence in Singhpura, followed by burial at the Singhpura graveyard.

The veteran performer, who dedicated more than four decades to the entertainment industry, leaves behind a legacy of laughter, resilience, and heartfelt performances, media channels reported.

Born with dwarfism, Javed Kodu faced numerous societal and professional challenges throughout his life. Despite being subjected to mockery and discrimination both off and on stage, he rose above the odds to become one of Pakistan’s most beloved theater personalities.

His stage name "Kodu" was affectionately given to him by the legendary comedian Akhtar Hussain Albela.

Kodu began his acting journey in 1981 with the play Sode Baaz and went on to star in over 150 Punjabi and urdu films and countless stage productions.

His most memorable television work includes the drama Ashiyana, which is fondly remembered by fans to this

day.

He was married and is survived by his son Salman Kodu, as well as another son, Shera, who has followed in his father's footsteps and is a well-known performer on Mazaaq Raat.

Kodu’ s contributions to Pakistani theater and film are immeasurable and his passing marks the end of an era for stage comedy.

Tributes have poured in from across the country, celebrating his spirit, resilience, and the joy he brought to millions.

Javed Kodu will be remembered not only for his iconic roles and sharp wit but also for his courage in the face of adversity and for proving that true talent knows no physical bounds.