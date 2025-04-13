Open Menu

Pakistani Comedy Icon Javed Kodu Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Pakistani comedy icon Javed Kodu passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Renowned Pakistani stage and television actor Javed Kodu, widely recognized for his comedic talent and distinctive short stature has passed away on wee hours of Sunday after a long battle with illness.

Funeral prayers for Javed Kodu will be held today (Sunday) at the marquee behind his residence in Singhpura, followed by burial at the Singhpura graveyard.

The veteran performer, who dedicated more than four decades to the entertainment industry, leaves behind a legacy of laughter, resilience, and heartfelt performances, media channels reported.

Born with dwarfism, Javed Kodu faced numerous societal and professional challenges throughout his life. Despite being subjected to mockery and discrimination both off and on stage, he rose above the odds to become one of Pakistan’s most beloved theater personalities.

His stage name "Kodu" was affectionately given to him by the legendary comedian Akhtar Hussain Albela.

Kodu began his acting journey in 1981 with the play Sode Baaz and went on to star in over 150 Punjabi and urdu films and countless stage productions.

His most memorable television work includes the drama Ashiyana, which is fondly remembered by fans to this

day.

He was married and is survived by his son Salman Kodu, as well as another son, Shera, who has followed in his father's footsteps and is a well-known performer on Mazaaq Raat.

Kodu’ s contributions to Pakistani theater and film are immeasurable and his passing marks the end of an era for stage comedy.

Tributes have poured in from across the country, celebrating his spirit, resilience, and the joy he brought to millions.

Javed Kodu will be remembered not only for his iconic roles and sharp wit but also for his courage in the face of adversity and for proving that true talent knows no physical bounds.

Recent Stories

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

51 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

1 hour ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

2 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

3 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

3 hours ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

3 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

3 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan