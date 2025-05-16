Pakistani Community Celebrates Marka-e-haq Day In Chicago
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Pakistani community in Chicago celebrates Marka-e-Haq day and thanking Allah Almighty and tribute was paid to the Pakistan armed forces, political and military leadership.
The government and army of Pakistan played their role as a responsible state and President of the Pakistani American business Chamber of Commerce Naveed Anwar addressed the ceremony, received a press release here on Friday.
Nabeed Anwar said that US President Trump immediately called for a ceasefire at India's request and achieved a great success in terms of world peace.
He said that the whole world has supported the Pakistan's offer of an investigation was very wise and appropriate.
India targeted innocent children, women and civilians in the dark of night, Pakistan's forces targeted only military installations in broad daylight, Naveed Anwar added.
Every Pakistani and Pakistan-lover inside and outside the country was proud, Pakistani American community's address to the gathering on Marka-e-Haq in Chicago.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and everyone on the political, diplomatic and military fronts of Pakistan worked with great passion and skill.
Naveed Anwar paid tribute to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the officers and men of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The Pakistani American community collectively congratulated the forces and said that every Pakistani and Pakistan lover inside and outside the country has raised his head with pride.
On this occasion, the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, patience for the families and the injured.
