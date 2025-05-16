Open Menu

Pakistani Community Celebrates Marka-e-haq Day In Chicago

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Pakistani community celebrates Marka-e-haq day in Chicago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Pakistani community in Chicago celebrates Marka-e-Haq day and thanking Allah Almighty and tribute was paid to the Pakistan armed forces, political and military leadership.

The government and army of Pakistan played their role as a responsible state and President of the Pakistani American business Chamber of Commerce Naveed Anwar addressed the ceremony, received a press release here on Friday.

Nabeed Anwar said that US President Trump immediately called for a ceasefire at India's request and achieved a great success in terms of world peace.

He said that the whole world has supported the Pakistan's offer of an investigation was very wise and appropriate.

India targeted innocent children, women and civilians in the dark of night, Pakistan's forces targeted only military installations in broad daylight, Naveed Anwar added.

Every Pakistani and Pakistan-lover inside and outside the country was proud, Pakistani American community's address to the gathering on Marka-e-Haq in Chicago.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and everyone on the political, diplomatic and military fronts of Pakistan worked with great passion and skill.

Naveed Anwar paid tribute to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the officers and men of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The Pakistani American community collectively congratulated the forces and said that every Pakistani and Pakistan lover inside and outside the country has raised his head with pride.

On this occasion, the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, patience for the families and the injured.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

38 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

44 minutes ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

14 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

14 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

14 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

14 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

14 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan