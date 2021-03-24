UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Community Celebrates Pakistan Day In St Petersburg

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistani community in St Petersburg, Russia organized a colorful and graceful event to mark the Pakistan Day on Wednesday According to a message received here from Moscow, Chairman Pakistani Community in Russia Noor Habib Shah, President Pakistan Community St Petersburg Dr Farooq Muhammad Khan Hoti, workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Moscow and other cities, and large number of Pakistani community members attended the function.

In his telephonic address to the participants of the ceremony, PTI's Senator Ejaz Chaudhri congratulated the Pakistanis living in Russia on the Pakistan Resolution Day and lauded their patriotism.

In their separate addresses, Noor Habib Shah and Dr Farooq Muhammad Khan Hoti congratulated the Pakistani community on the 81st Pakistan Resolution Day and highlighted its importance. They also hailed the services rendered by the Pakistani community members to their countrymen living in Russia.

Later, the participants were served with Pakistani dishes, following the cake cutting ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

