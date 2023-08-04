PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEHSAAL AT PAKISTAN CONSULATE DUBAI

A community event was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai today to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsaal’. A large number of Kashmiri and Pakistani community members based in Dubai attended the event

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) A community event was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai today to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsaal’. A large number of Kashmiri and Pakistani community members based in Dubai attended the event.

Kashmiri leaders and members of the community from different walks of life addressed the gathering. They condemned the unilateral and illegal actions of India on 5th August 2019 coupled with gross human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK and re-affirmed the resolve of Kashmiris to continue the liberation struggle despite Indian State terrorism till the realization of objective. They emphasized that India is morally and legally bound to give the Kashmiri people their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter. They also appealed to the international community to play its due role by solving the dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

In his remarks, Rahimullah Wazir, Acting Consul General said that today marks four years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

This illegal and unilateral action aim to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. This action is in clear violation of the UN Charter, relevant UNSC resolutions, and international law.

The Acting Consul General reaffirmed Pakistan’s position to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and reiterated the strong resolve of the government and people of Pakistan to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren. He called upon the international community, the human rights organizations, international media and the civil society to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been subjected to unabated Indian atrocities.

A photo Exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in IIOJK was also arranged on the sidelines of Event. A short documentary on human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK was also screened during the event. The event concluded with special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs and success of the struggle.