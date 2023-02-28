UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Community In Syria Donates Goods, 20m Cheque For Quake Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Syria and Pakistan International School of Damascus contributed a truckload of goods along with a presentation of a cheque worth 20 million Syrian Pounds to the Governor of Hama province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Embassy in Syria and Pakistan International school of Damascus contributed a truckload of goods along with a presentation of a cheque worth 20 million Syrian Pounds to the Governor of Hama province.

The students along with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Seria visited shelters of earthquake affectees and distributed relief goods, a press release on Tuesday said.

The students also undertook the task of loading and unloading the goods.

The administration of Hama greatly appreciated the gesture and thanked the people of Pakistan for standing by with their Syrian brothers.

A large number of media persons covered the event.

