Pakistani community in UK celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In an impressive ceremony held at Pakistan House, London, the Pakistani community in UK celebrated the Youm-e-Tashakur (the Day of Gratitude) on Friday to mark heroic victory in operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal hoisted the National Flag. A large number of Pakistani community, Kashmiris, officials of Pakistan High Commission, London and media representatives also attended the ceremony.

In his keynote address, the High Commissioner stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood tall at a proud and historic moment where the nation has shown the world that no force, no aggression, and no provocation can undermine the foundations of our sovereignty and unshakable national resolve.

Dr. Faisal paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s heroic Armed Forces; who stood as an unyielding shield to defend our sacred land.

With unmatched courage and supreme dedication, they upheld the dignity and honour of the green and white flag, stated the High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner stated that Pakistan reaffirms unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to face hardship and oppression with unmatched courage and determination. Their struggle for their just and legitimate right to self-determination remains close to the heart of every Pakistani.

Dr. Faisal emphasized that Pakistan has always desired for peaceful coexistence in the region, yet let it be known with absolute clarity that any act of aggression against Pakistan will be met with a response that is stronger, swifter and more resolute than ever before.

Special prayers were also held, after Jumma, for the Armed Forces and prosperity of Pakistan.