Pakistani Community In UK Celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In an impressive ceremony held at Pakistan House, London, the Pakistani community in UK celebrated the Youm-e-Tashakur (the Day of Gratitude) on Friday to mark heroic victory in operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal hoisted the National Flag. A large number of Pakistani community, Kashmiris, officials of Pakistan High Commission, London and media representatives also attended the ceremony.
In his keynote address, the High Commissioner stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood tall at a proud and historic moment where the nation has shown the world that no force, no aggression, and no provocation can undermine the foundations of our sovereignty and unshakable national resolve.
Dr. Faisal paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s heroic Armed Forces; who stood as an unyielding shield to defend our sacred land.
With unmatched courage and supreme dedication, they upheld the dignity and honour of the green and white flag, stated the High Commissioner.
The High Commissioner stated that Pakistan reaffirms unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to face hardship and oppression with unmatched courage and determination. Their struggle for their just and legitimate right to self-determination remains close to the heart of every Pakistani.
Dr. Faisal emphasized that Pakistan has always desired for peaceful coexistence in the region, yet let it be known with absolute clarity that any act of aggression against Pakistan will be met with a response that is stronger, swifter and more resolute than ever before.
Special prayers were also held, after Jumma, for the Armed Forces and prosperity of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused gets death penalty in student molestation case2 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to Upper Hazara Division as temperatures soar across the country2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani community in UK celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur3 minutes ago
-
Murderer convicted, gets life imprisonment3 minutes ago
-
Policy workshop highlights urgent need for sustainable fisheries growth in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
DPM, UK FS discuss matters of bilateral, regional interest22 minutes ago
-
PMYP delegation visits University of Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on restoring 88 non-functional water filtration plants22 minutes ago
-
Tehsil managers of SWMC in Piplan, Sahiwal removed23 minutes ago
-
KP Govt steps up efforts to address issue of out-of-school children23 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur32 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony held at Police Lines Sialkot32 minutes ago