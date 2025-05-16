Open Menu

Pakistani Community In UK Celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Pakistani community in UK celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In an impressive ceremony held at Pakistan House, London, the Pakistani community in UK celebrated the Youm-e-Tashakur (the Day of Gratitude) on Friday to mark heroic victory in operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal hoisted the National Flag. A large number of Pakistani community, Kashmiris, officials of Pakistan High Commission, London and media representatives also attended the ceremony.

In his keynote address, the High Commissioner stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood tall at a proud and historic moment where the nation has shown the world that no force, no aggression, and no provocation can undermine the foundations of our sovereignty and unshakable national resolve.

Dr. Faisal paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s heroic Armed Forces; who stood as an unyielding shield to defend our sacred land.

With unmatched courage and supreme dedication, they upheld the dignity and honour of the green and white flag, stated the High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner stated that Pakistan reaffirms unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to face hardship and oppression with unmatched courage and determination. Their struggle for their just and legitimate right to self-determination remains close to the heart of every Pakistani.

Dr. Faisal emphasized that Pakistan has always desired for peaceful coexistence in the region, yet let it be known with absolute clarity that any act of aggression against Pakistan will be met with a response that is stronger, swifter and more resolute than ever before.

Special prayers were also held, after Jumma, for the Armed Forces and prosperity of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

6 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

6 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

20 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

20 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

20 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

20 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

20 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

20 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan