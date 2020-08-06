Pakistani community, Kashmiri diaspora in Berlin hold protest rally

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A protest rally was organized by members of Pakistani community, Kashmiri diaspora and local Germans in Berlin on Wednesday to mark one year of the revocation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The protesters chanted slogans expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren against unprecedented human rights violations perpetrated by Indian security forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, says a message received here from Pakistan embassy in Germany.

The protesters hoped that their expression of concern at the gathering would send a reminder to the world to address the plight of defenceless Kashmiris.

Similar protests have been organized by the community in the coming days across Germany, particularly in Frankfurt, Leipzig and Hannover.

