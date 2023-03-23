Pakistani community residing in UAE celebrates Pakistan day

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate the Pakistan day, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members residing in the UAE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate the Pakistan day, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members residing in the UAE.

During the ceremony, messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out, and the students of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School presented national tableaus on national songs, Emirates news agency Wam reported .

In his address, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi emphasised the significance of the national day, urging the Pakistani community to contribute towards nation-building and the betterment of the country. He requested the Pakistani community to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Pakistan among the UAE nationals and residents, showcasing the rich cultural diversity, natural beauty, delicious cuisine, and warm hospitality of its people.

The ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the upward trajectory of Pakistan-UAE relations and thanked the UAE government and its leadership for being steadfast friends of Pakistan.

He underscored the deep historic relations between the two countries, whose foundation was laid by the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In conclusion, the ambassador urged Pakistani students to excel in academic and extra-curricular activities to make Pakistan proud and strong.