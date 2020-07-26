Pakistani community school at Abu Dhabi may get e-learning facility by Sept

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has hinted at introducing the e-learning operation at the Pakistani Community School of Abu Dhabi by September 2020.

The move was aimed at imparting quality education to expatriates children in foreign land.

"E-learning facility extended to Pakistanis community school in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Same will also be extended to Pakistani community school in Abu Dhabi by September 2020," the OPF said in a tweet.

Talking to APP, a senior officer of the OPF said the department had made all the arrangements for installation of e-learning operation at the community school of Abu Dhabi.

However, the initiative was being deferred on the request of the school's authorities. He said the authorities had been not giving permission at the moment in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The officer hoped that the initiative would be materialized soon as the situation of COVID-19 had been improving gradually. To a query, he said the OPF had started e-learning operation at 14 schools of the foundation, operating across the country. In the wake of coronavirus, he said the OPF schools were delivering lectures online to all the students to avoid their academic loss due to the contagion.

