Pakistani community setup cultural centre in France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Pakistani community living in France has established a state of the art fully equipped educational, cultural and sports centre at Crielcity, the suburb of Paris.A delegation of the center led by its President Fazal Aaleem called on the ambassador of Pakistan to France.The delegation briefed the Ambassador that the centre would provide facilities for teaching languages including French and urdu, religious studies, Pakistan studies and also serve as a platform for social and cultural activities of the Pakistani community.

The ambassador appreciated their initiative and ensured them full support of the embassy.

The ambassador advised them to maintain quality and high standards and to engage experienced and qualified teachers for their educational programs. He also emphasized the importance of teaching French language to the Pakistani students to help them in assimilating with the French society.He hoped that the centre would enable the new generation of Pakistanis to remain in touch with their country of origin and its social and cultural values.