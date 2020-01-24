Pakistani community, students urged to remain vigilant about spread of coronavirus in Wuhan, China

Pakistan Embassy here on Friday advised Pakistani community and students in Wuhan to remain vigilant and adopt good personal hygiene practices as instructed by the Chinese Health Ministry in view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Embassy here on Friday advised Pakistani community and students in Wuhan to remain vigilant and adopt good personal hygiene practices as instructed by the Chinese Health Ministry in view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

According to an advisory on its website here, the Pakistan Embassy has also asked them to comply with the efforts of the Chinese health authorities for curbing the spread of the virus and understand the prevention and control measures and not to leave the city without any particular reason.

The embassy would continue remaining in touch with community members and Pakistani students in Wuhan.

In case of any reports of viral infection in members of the Pakistani community and students, they are requested to cooperate with local health authorities and share immediately the complete information with Pakistan's Embassy for assistance.

The students facing the issue of visa expiry may inform their respective universities under intimation to Pakistan's Embassy.

It may be mentioned here that noting the increase in the number of cases and confirmation of human-to-human transmission after the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Ministry of Health of China has put in additional precautionary measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection.

The local government of Wuhan has announced that all public transportation in the city including long-distanced traveling shall remain temporarily suspended till further instructions.

All flights and trains scheduled to depart from Wuhan would remain canceled to reduce the risk of spreading the new virus.