Pakistani companies' consortium wins offshore exploration rights in Abu-Dhabi: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that a consortium of four Pakistani companies under Energy Ministry had been awarded exploration rights to a prolific offshore block in Abu-Dhabi.

"We are proud to announce that a consortium of four Pakistani companies under ministry of energy have been awarded exploration rights to a prolific offshore block in Abu-Dhabi. This is a site that is considered rich in oil and gas and I wish these companies best of luck," the minister said in a tweet.