Pakistani Companies Participate In Beauty World Middle East 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:43 PM
Pakistan has made an impressive entry at the Beauty World Middle East 2024, one of the world’s prestigious beauty trade exhibitions, held from October 28-30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Oct, 2024) Pakistan has made an impressive entry at the Beauty World middle East 2024, one of the world’s prestigious beauty trade exhibitions, held from October 28-30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Sixteen exhibitors from Pakistan are participating under the patronage of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
Beauty World Middle East, hosting over 1,800 exhibitors from 60 countries and is recognized as a premier platform for professionals in the beauty industry to engage and explore global trends. Pakistani companies are showcasing diverse range of products in Zabeel Hall 2, in various categories including Hair, Cosmetics & Skincare, Fragrance Compounds & Perfumery, Machinery and Personal Care & Hygiene.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE visited the Pavilion and lauded the contribution of Pakistani Exhibitors for introducing innovative and high-quality products to the GCC region. Ambassador Tirmizi said that participation of Pakistani companies at Beauty World Middle East 2024 marks an important step in promoting Pakistan’s beauty and personal care products on a global scale.
Earlier, H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion in the exhibition. He emphasized that the event allows Pakistani businessmen to present competitive products to a global market, promoting exports and attracting international investment. The Consul General commended the Pakistani exhibitors for their commitment to product diversification and market expansion. He underscored the consulate’s dedication to supporting Pakistani exports in the globalised market of Dubai.
TDAP’s facilitation includes subsidized stalls, enabling Pakistani exhibitors to leverage this high-profile platform for international outreach. The Commercial Section of the Consulate in Dubai led by Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor is also extending on-ground support to ensure maximum exposure for Pakistani brands.
Recent Stories
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Transformation through co ..2 minutes ago
-
Two hoax callers arrested5 minutes ago
-
PHA cracks down on illegal boards5 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested15 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers held15 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation termed vital for environmental cleanliness25 minutes ago
-
Lahore police finalise security plan for Raiwind Ijtima25 minutes ago
-
Health minister takes notice of mistreatment with polio workers25 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment campaign to continue without discrimination: DC25 minutes ago
-
Hindu families get cash grants for Diwali celebrations25 minutes ago
-
All set for AI, technological exhibition in Multan on Nov 725 minutes ago
-
Reports of summoning Chinese envoy for demarche incorrect: FO spox35 minutes ago