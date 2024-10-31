Open Menu

Pakistani Companies Participate In Beauty World Middle East 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:43 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Oct, 2024) Pakistan has made an impressive entry at the Beauty World middle East 2024, one of the world’s prestigious beauty trade exhibitions, held from October 28-30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Sixteen exhibitors from Pakistan are participating under the patronage of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Beauty World Middle East, hosting over 1,800 exhibitors from 60 countries and is recognized as a premier platform for professionals in the beauty industry to engage and explore global trends. Pakistani companies are showcasing diverse range of products in Zabeel Hall 2, in various categories including Hair, Cosmetics & Skincare, Fragrance Compounds & Perfumery, Machinery and Personal Care & Hygiene.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE visited the Pavilion and lauded the contribution of Pakistani Exhibitors for introducing innovative and high-quality products to the GCC region. Ambassador Tirmizi said that participation of Pakistani companies at Beauty World Middle East 2024 marks an important step in promoting Pakistan’s beauty and personal care products on a global scale.

Earlier, H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion in the exhibition. He emphasized that the event allows Pakistani businessmen to present competitive products to a global market, promoting exports and attracting international investment. The Consul General commended the Pakistani exhibitors for their commitment to product diversification and market expansion. He underscored the consulate’s dedication to supporting Pakistani exports in the globalised market of Dubai.

TDAP’s facilitation includes subsidized stalls, enabling Pakistani exhibitors to leverage this high-profile platform for international outreach. The Commercial Section of the Consulate in Dubai led by Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor is also extending on-ground support to ensure maximum exposure for Pakistani brands.

