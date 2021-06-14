Pakistani company gets largest IT orders from Bears Inc.

(@FahadShabbir)

Bears Inc. a Japanese company, building up high-tech platform to expand its global services, has announced to award orders to Saffran Group company for creation of Information Technology platform for the real estate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Bears Inc. a Japanese company, building up high-tech platform to expand its global services, has announced to award orders to Saffran Group company for creation of Information Technology platform for the real estate.

Pakistan ambassador in Japan Imtiaz Ahmad held a meeting with President, Bears Real Estate Co., Ltd. Michiyoshi Takuma, and CEO, Saffran Group Mirza Asif Baig, a press release on Monday said.

The ambassador congratulated Bears Inc. Japan and Saffran Group for this project and assured full cooperation of the embassy and the government of Pakistan for successful completion of the endeavour.

"We are happy that Bears Inc. Japan has chosen Saffran Group from Pakistan for this product, which will be completed by high-tech IT experts in Pakistan," a press release quoted the ambassador as saying.

The total cost of product development would be JPY 350 million (US$ 3.2 million) out of which a JPY 130 million worth of work and investment road map has already been developed.

According to statistics of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and JETRO, this order was one of the largest direct orders of a Japanese corporation to Pakistan in the field of information technology.

This would encourage other Japanese companies to consider Pakistan to source IT solutions in various areas from Pakistan.

It would also encourage other Pakistani technology companies to explore opportunities to provide IT services to Japanese companies.