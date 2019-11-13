Pakistani consulate holds Mehfil-e-Milad event to pay homage to Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A large number of Pakistani-Americans attended a meeting organized by Pakistan's Consulate General in New York on Tuesday to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, was the chief guest at the event, which was presided over by Consul General Ayesha Ali.

The programme featured recitation from the Holy Quran, a recital of a Naat and a lecture by Imam Ghulam Rasul on "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): Messenger of Peace of Humanity." The Imam spoke about the life, teachings and mission of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and urged the gathering to following his example, individually and collectively.

The Prophet's life and character, he said, was the personification of the ideals of mercy, dignity, tolerance, fortitude and forgiveness.

The eternal message of peace and harmony carried by the Holy Prophet was for all humanity and gave the world a code of conduct that ensures equal opportunities for all; irrespective of cast, colour, religion and gender, she added.

In this regard, Imam Ghulam Rasul welcomed the opening of Kartarpur corridor that paves the way for Indian Sikhs to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without a visa, saying it was in line with the vision of Riasat-i-Madina where all religious minorities enjoyed equal rights.

Both Ambassador Akram and Consul General Ayesha Ali welcomed the guests.

The Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with special prayers, led by Imam Ghulam Rasul, for the progress and prosperity of the Ummah and Pakistan as well as for the end to the sufferings of Muslims around the world.