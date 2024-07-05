Open Menu

Pakistani Couple Welcomes Baby Boy During Hajj In Madina

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A Pakistani couple from Balochistan has welcomed a healthy baby boy in the holy city of Madina during the Hajj 2024.

The birth of the baby, named Muhammad, brought double joy for the parents, especially due to his birth in the holy city.

The Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission in Madina, with the assistance of lady doctors and nurses, provided excellent care to both the mother and the newborn. They ensured that all necessary medical facilities were available to them.

Director General of Hajj in Saudi Arabia Abdul Wahab Soomro, along with officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, invited the parents to the Pakistan House adjacent to the hospital.

They expressed warm sentiments and heartfelt congratulations for the baby.

During a special ceremony on Friday, little Muhammad and his parents were presented with gifts.

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the joyous moment of their child's birth in the holy city for the blessed parents, which they would cherish during their whole life.

