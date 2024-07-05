Pakistani Couple Welcomes Baby Boy During Hajj In Madina
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A Pakistani couple from Balochistan has welcomed a healthy baby boy in the holy city of Madina during the Hajj 2024.
The birth of the baby, named Muhammad, brought double joy for the parents, especially due to his birth in the holy city.
The Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission in Madina, with the assistance of lady doctors and nurses, provided excellent care to both the mother and the newborn. They ensured that all necessary medical facilities were available to them.
Director General of Hajj in Saudi Arabia Abdul Wahab Soomro, along with officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, invited the parents to the Pakistan House adjacent to the hospital.
They expressed warm sentiments and heartfelt congratulations for the baby.
During a special ceremony on Friday, little Muhammad and his parents were presented with gifts.
Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the joyous moment of their child's birth in the holy city for the blessed parents, which they would cherish during their whole life.
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 caught in Hazro police raid gambling den2 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers held in Hazro2 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms bail of 29 accused, rejects 11 in Jinnah House attack case2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review measures about anti-dengue drive2 minutes ago
-
03 killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
Meta holds govt digital transformation workshop12 minutes ago
-
DC holds 'Open Kutchery'12 minutes ago
-
Meeting approves 2024-25 budget of UoB12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits NVTTC, highlight significance of market oriented training to youth13 minutes ago
-
Court sends Amir to jail on judicial remand13 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police conducts flag march to maintain peace, tranquility13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police’s Youth Engagement & Internship Program continues22 minutes ago