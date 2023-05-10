- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistani Court Arrests Ex-Prime Minister Khan for 8 Days in Al-Qadir Trust Case - Reports
Pakistani Court Arrests Ex-Prime Minister Khan For 8 Days In Al-Qadir Trust Case - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A court in Pakistan has arrested Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for eight days in the corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust, media reported on Wednesday.
The court also indicted the ex-prime minister in the so-called Toshakhana case, involving the sale of gifts from foreign heads of state, the Dawn newspaper reported.