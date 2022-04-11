UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Court Extends Bail For Prime Minister-Elect Sharif In Money Laundering Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 05:52 PM

A Pakistani court extended bail on Monday for Prime Minister-elect Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in a money laundering case, Tribune India reported on Monday, citing a court official

"The Federal Investigation Agency special court on Monday accepted Shahbaz's application seeking exemption from personal appearance in court in the money laundering proceedings for one day, and extended the pre-arrest bail of the father and son for April 27 on their request," media reported.

Pakistani anti-corruption agency seized 23 properties owned by Sharif and his son in December 2019, accusing them of money laundering. Sharif was arrested in September 2020. He was in detention awaiting trial, but was released on bail on April 14, 2021.

Sharif, the opposition leader in parliament, was elected as Pakistan's new prime minister this Monday, a day after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in Imran Khan.

