Pakistani Court Issues New Arrest Warrant for Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) An anti-terrorism court in the Pakistani city of Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants in two arson cases against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Pakistani media reported on Tuesday.

Judge Abher Gul Khan has issued the warrants in light of Khan and other PTI leaders' prolonged absence from hearings in two cases concerning acts of arson, the ARY news channel said.

On Monday, Khan secured an extension of his interim bail until July 4 in six other cases.

Overall, more than 100 cases are pending against the ex-prime minister on various charges.

Khan's ouster last April prompted mass protests of his supporters. His brief arrest in May on corruption charges triggered another wave of protests, which escalated into deadly clashes with the police. Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled Khan's arrest illegal a few days later and let him go on bail until 31 May on some charges and until June 8 on others. In early June, court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrant for the former prime minister until June 19.