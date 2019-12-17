Pakistani Court Sentences Former President Musharraf to Death for Treason - Reports

A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced the country's former President Pervez Musharraf to death for high treason for introducing a state of emergency in 2007, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced the country's former President Pervez Musharraf to death for high treason for introducing a state of emergency in 2007, local media reported.

The special court was reviewing reports and facts for three months in regard with Musharraf's case and found him guilty for violation of the constitution, Pakistan's Geo tv reported.

The criminal case against Musharraf, who headed the country from 2001 to 2008, was launched in 2013. Under Pakistani law, the conviction for high treason is either life imprisonment or capital punishment.