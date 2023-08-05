Open Menu

Pakistani Court Sentences Khan To 3 Years In Jail Over Corruption - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) An Islamabad court has sentenced former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison after finding him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case, media reported on Saturday.

Shortly after the court's verdict, Khan was arrested at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported, adding that the ex-prime minister and his lawyers were not present in court.

Following the verdict, the former prime minister's lawyer, Barrister Gohar Khan, condemned the court's decision, calling it a "murder of justice."

"We weren't even given a chance. We weren't even allowed to cross (question), to say anything in defense or conduct our arguments. I haven't seen this kind of injustice before," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On May 9, Khan was taken into custody on corruption charges after an Islamabad High Court (IHC) hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust case, where he had gone to seek bail in several cases filed against him.

Following his arrest, his supporters launched mass protests across the country, resulting in violent clashes with police and attacks on government and military facilities. At least eight people died and about 290 were injured during the protests.

In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's Federal and regional legislatures for five years, after finding him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in the Toshakhana, Pakistan's national treasury, and concealing information about gifts he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader and current Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai worth a total of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($500,000).

