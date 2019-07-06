UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Courts Are Independent In Their Decisions: CJ LHC

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:18 PM

Pakistani courts are independent in their decisions: CJ LHC

Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim has said Pakistani courts are independent in giving their decisions and the allegation of partiality against them is unfounded.

MANCHESTER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim has said Pakistani courts are independent in giving their decisions and the allegation of partiality against them is unfounded." The allegation of partiality against the judiciary is baseless.

Much improvement has come in the administration of justice", he said this while talking to media men here.

Much improvement has come in the administration of justice", he said this while talking to media men here.He held the pending cases will be disposed of soon. Justice is being promoted in the country.He went on to say that a cell has been set up on Lahore High Court for overseas Pakistanis through which overseas Pakistanis related matters will be dealt with.

The said cell will see the matters related to courts cases.He remarked " Overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

