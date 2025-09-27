Open Menu

Pakistani Crew Freed After Israeli Drone Strike & Houthi Hostage Crisis In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Pakistani crew freed after Israeli drone strike & Houthi hostage crisis in Yemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that the Pakistani crew of an LPG tanker attacked in Yemen has been safely released.

In his message on Social Media plateform X Naqvi wrote that the vessel carrying 27 crew members, including 24 Pakistanis led by Captain Mukhtar Akbar, two Sri Lankans, and one Nepali, was struck by an Israeli drone on September 17, 2025, while docked at Ras al-Esa port, an area under Houthi control. One LPG tank exploded, but the crew managed to contain the fire.

Shortly afterward, Houthi boats intercepted the tanker, and the crew was held hostage aboard the ship.

Naqvi praised the tireless efforts of Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Ambassador Naveed Bokhari and his team in Oman, as well as officials in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s security agencies, who worked “day and night under extraordinary conditions” to secure the crew’s release.

“Alhamdulillah, the tanker and its crew have now been released by the Houthis and are out of Yemeni waters,” Naqvi stated on his social media account.

The incident has drawn attention to the growing risks faced by commercial shipping in conflict zones and highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic and security coordination in securing the safety of its citizens abroad.

Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad, he mentioned in his message.

Recent Stories

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

7 minutes ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

19 minutes ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

2 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

3 hours ago
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

4 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

5 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

5 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan