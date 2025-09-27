Pakistani crew freed after Israeli drone strike & Houthi hostage crisis in Yemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that the Pakistani crew of an LPG tanker attacked in Yemen has been safely released.

In his message on Social Media plateform X Naqvi wrote that the vessel carrying 27 crew members, including 24 Pakistanis led by Captain Mukhtar Akbar, two Sri Lankans, and one Nepali, was struck by an Israeli drone on September 17, 2025, while docked at Ras al-Esa port, an area under Houthi control. One LPG tank exploded, but the crew managed to contain the fire.

Shortly afterward, Houthi boats intercepted the tanker, and the crew was held hostage aboard the ship.

Naqvi praised the tireless efforts of Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Ambassador Naveed Bokhari and his team in Oman, as well as officials in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s security agencies, who worked “day and night under extraordinary conditions” to secure the crew’s release.

“Alhamdulillah, the tanker and its crew have now been released by the Houthis and are out of Yemeni waters,” Naqvi stated on his social media account.

The incident has drawn attention to the growing risks faced by commercial shipping in conflict zones and highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic and security coordination in securing the safety of its citizens abroad.

Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad, he mentioned in his message.