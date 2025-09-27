Pakistani Crew Members On LPG Tanker Off Yemen’s Coast, Safe: FO Spox
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) An LPG tanker, which reportedly caught fire off the coast of Yemen, has departed the port on Saturday and was making way out of the Yemeni waters while the entire crew including Pakistani nationals on board was safe and sound, Foreign Office Spokesperson said.
In response to media queries regarding Pakistanis stranded at an LPG tanker off the coast of Yemen, the spokesperson said in a press statement that on 17th September, an LPG tanker caught fire off the coast of Yemen.
The tanker was carrying a multi-national crew including 24 Pakistani nationals.
“On receiving the news about the incident, the concerned Pakistan embassies established contacts with the authorities in Yemen to ensure the well-being of the crew. Efforts were made to set the tanker underway again,” it was added.
The diplomatic missions also maintained contact with the family members of the Pakistani crew and kept them updated about the latest situation.
