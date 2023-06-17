UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Defense Minister Says Country Needs New Social Contract Between People, State

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Pakistan needs a new social contract between the between people and the state, with negotiations involving the judiciary, the state apparatus and big business, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told US newspaper Newsweek on Saturday

"I think what Pakistan needs is a broad-based, new social contract, and it has to be negotiated not between establishment and politicians, we have other components of a past power structure, like judiciary, like bureaucracy, like big business," Asif said.

The minister added that the country needs a national consensus to deal with the current issues.

Pakistan is in the midst of a political crisis following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. On May 9, Khan was taken into custody on corruption charges. Following his arrest, his supporters began mass protests across the country, resulting in violent clashes with police and attacks on government and military facilities. At least eight people died and some 290 were injured during the protests.

