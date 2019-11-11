UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Delegation Arrives In Kabul To Apologize For Harassing Afghan Diplomat - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:27 PM

Pakistani Delegation Arrives in Kabul to Apologize for Harassing Afghan Diplomat - Source

A Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has arrived in Kabul to apologize to Afghan Ambassador Atif Mashal for harassing him in Islamabad, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) A Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has arrived in Kabul to apologize to Afghan Ambassador Atif Mashal for harassing him in Islamabad, a source told Sputnik.

Last week, Pakistan accused the Afghan diplomats of harassing their counterparts in Kabul, while Afghanistan, in turn, claimed that its ambassador in Islamabad was mistreated by the ISI. Mashal called the incident a threat and suspended the officials' visas response.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, the Pakistani delegation is led by ISI Chief Gen. Faiz Hameed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

Spain's Vox Has Most Favorable Position After Snap ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO rallies oil and gas industry to modernis ..

1 hour ago

Removal of Nawaz Sharif name from ECL; Cabinet sub ..

4 minutes ago

Group of junior trainee foreign diplomats visits S ..

4 minutes ago

Europe gives go ahead to market Ebola vaccine

4 minutes ago

University of Karachi ISPA captures Mercury transi ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.