Pakistani Delegation Arrives in Kabul to Apologize for Harassing Afghan Diplomat - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) A Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan 's Inter-Services Intelligence ( ISI ) has arrived in Kabul to apologize to Afghan Ambassador Atif Mashal for harassing him in Islamabad , a source told Sputnik.

Last week, Pakistan accused the Afghan diplomats of harassing their counterparts in Kabul, while Afghanistan, in turn, claimed that its ambassador in Islamabad was mistreated by the ISI. Mashal called the incident a threat and suspended the officials' visas response.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, the Pakistani delegation is led by ISI Chief Gen. Faiz Hameed.