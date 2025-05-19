Pakistani delegation attends commemorative ceremony of Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani, and Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora participated in the commemorative ceremony of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, representing Pakistan.

The high-level Pakistani delegation attended the solemn event marking the legacy of the 267th Pope, where Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani conveyed heartfelt greetings from the people of Pakistan and praised Pope Leo’s enduring message of unity and compassion.

“Pope Leo's leadership symbolizes a beacon of hope for global peace and interfaith harmony,” said Kohistani, emphasizing that his voice for justice and empathy resonates across all religions.

He added that such initiatives strengthen the bonds between diverse faith communities worldwide.

Kohistani also expressed Pakistan's aspiration for a future official visit of Pope Leo to the country, underscoring the government's commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance.

He noted that the presence of the Pakistani delegation at the Vatican event reflects the nation's shared values of peace, dialogue, and mutual respect among faiths. “This is not just a gesture, but a message of solidarity and commitment to interfaith unity,” he said.

Kohistani said, “It was a moment of great pride to represent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Government of Pakistan at the historic commemoration of Pope Leo XIV.”