UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Delegation Attends Forum Of Heads Of Military Academies Of CICA Member States In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:08 AM

Pakistani delegation attends Forum of Heads of Military Academies of CICA Member States in Beijing

A two-member delegation from Pakistan attended the first Forum of Heads of Military Academies of CICA Member States held in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):A two-member delegation from Pakistan attended the first Forum of Heads of Military Academies of CICA Member States held in Beijing.

The representatives from the military academies of Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Qatar, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam also attended the forum, according to the Chinese Ministry of Defence here on Saturday.

Representatives from 10 PLA military academies also attended the event. The forum was held at the Chinese capital from November 24 to 30.

In order to implement the initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping's at the 5th CICA Summit in June this year, China's Ministry of National Defense hosted the first Forum of Heads of Military Academies of CICA Member States.

This forum helped CICA member states to grow their military relations and strengthen personnel exchanges.

The representatives from different countries held discussions on how to cultivate military personnel for the future during the forum.

This effort has explored new fields of military security cooperation under the framework of CICA and contributed to maintaining security and stability in Asia and building an Asian community of shared future.

China's State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe also met with the representatives on the opening day of the forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Bangladesh Palestine Turkey China Egypt Qatar Beijing Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia United Arab Emirates Vietnam June November Event From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

11 minutes ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

17 minutes ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

17 minutes ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

17 minutes ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

22 minutes ago

Vintage car rally promotes soft image of Pakistan: ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.