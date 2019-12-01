Pakistani delegation attends Forum of Heads of Military Academies of CICA Member States in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):A two-member delegation from Pakistan attended the first Forum of Heads of Military Academies of CICA Member States held in Beijing.

The representatives from the military academies of Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Qatar, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam also attended the forum, according to the Chinese Ministry of Defence here on Saturday.

Representatives from 10 PLA military academies also attended the event. The forum was held at the Chinese capital from November 24 to 30.

In order to implement the initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping's at the 5th CICA Summit in June this year, China's Ministry of National Defense hosted the first Forum of Heads of Military Academies of CICA Member States.

This forum helped CICA member states to grow their military relations and strengthen personnel exchanges.

The representatives from different countries held discussions on how to cultivate military personnel for the future during the forum.

This effort has explored new fields of military security cooperation under the framework of CICA and contributed to maintaining security and stability in Asia and building an Asian community of shared future.

China's State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe also met with the representatives on the opening day of the forum.