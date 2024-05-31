Pakistani delegation concludes 5-day business trip to Ethiopia on high note

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) As many as 80 Pakistani businessmen, traders, investors and industrialists on Friday concluded their five-day business trip to Ethiopia on high note, writing a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

During their stay, the Pakistani business community had successful meetings with the leadership of Ethiopia, senior officials of the government and Ethiopian Investment Commission, and business community.

The 2nd Business and Trade Delegation took place as a follow up to the first one held in March last year. The delegation had a presence of the business community from diverse economic sectors of Pakistan including agriculture and agro processing, manufacturing, mining, Information and Communication Technology, tourism, construction, fertilizer, oral care, pulses and spices.

The delegation, designed by the Ethiopia’s embassy Islamabad, included government officials and prominent businessmen and industrialists including Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Presidents of Sialkot and Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Dr. Khurram Tariq, respectively, President of Sundar Industry and Trade Association Malik Azhar Ali, Former President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce Umar Ashraf, Forward Sports Director Khawaja Masood and Chief Executive Officer of AirSial Fazal Jilani.

The Pakistani business community opened their business trip with a visit to the historical Adwa Victory Memorial which was followed by cultural night arranged by the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia. Ambassador Mesganu Arega, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia graced the occasion as a chief guest.

The second day of their visit was the most productive as they participated in a dedicated Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum which was launched by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, Chala G/meskele, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Hanna Arayaselassie, Ethiopia Investment Commissioner and Aklilu Tadesse Chief Executive Officer of Industry Parks Development Cooperation.

During the business forum, the Ethiopian Investment Commission and Ethiopian Investment Holdings senior officials briefed the delegation on extraordinary business, trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

The forum was followed by the Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government meetings that enabled them to foster business connections for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

The business community of Pakistan visited three industrial parks including Bole Lemi, Kilinto and Adama to witness on-ground business and investment opportunities in Ethiopia. Moreover, their visits to the Ministry of Mining, the Information Network Security Administration, Ethiopian Investment Commission and International BIG 5 Construct Ethiopia Expo were also arranged.

The delegation also achieved major breakthrough with signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the Ethiopian Investment Commission and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Sundar Industry and Trade Association.

The objectives of the MoUs were to facilitate the investors and industrialists from Pakistan to make investment in Ethiopia’s diverse economic sectors including agriculture, textiles, sports goods and wear, leather, fertilizer and others.