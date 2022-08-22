UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Delegation Highlights Issues Faced By SCO Region At Tashkent Moot

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Pakistani delegation highlights issues faced by SCO region at Tashkent moot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A two-member delegation of the National Security (NSD) Division led by Secretary NSD, Eng. Aamir Hasan attended the 17th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states held in Tashkent from August 18 to 20 and highlighted the issues faced by the entire region.

During the meeting, a protocol of the 17th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO members was negotiated at the experts level and later signed by the leaders of the delegation where Eng. Aamir Hasan signed the document from Pakistan side, a news release said.

At the concluding meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states on August 20, Secretary Eng.

Aamir Hasan delivered Pakistan's country statement, touching upon issues facing the SCO region including challenges to international system, Covid-19 Pandemic, regional connectivity, situation in Afghanistan, International System and Security, Counter Terrorism, Illicit Drug Trafficking and Cyber Security among others.

The Secretary NSD also held bilateral meetings with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

It may be mentioned that since joining the SCO, Pakistan has remained an active and constructive member of the organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Shanghai Tashkent Uzbekistan Kazakhstan May August Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

20 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

1 hour ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.