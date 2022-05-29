UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Delegation Leaves For India For Indus Water Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A five-member Pakistan delegation, led by Indus Water Commissioner, Meher Ali Shah, left for India via Wagah Border here on Sunday to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Agreement.

Speaking before his departure, Meher Ali said the two-day talks would begin in New Delhi on Monday which would focus on issues of sharing flood data in the upcoming monsoonseason as well as forecast information about floods in rivers coming from India.

He said Pakistan had objections over India's three mega hydel projects on River Chenab.

