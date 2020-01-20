UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Delegation To Meet FATF Body This Month

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

Pakistani delegation to meet FATF body this month

Pakistan is likely to come out of grey list with the support of China, Turkey and Malaysia.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) A Pakistani delegation has arrived in Beijing to meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to present country’s efforts to enforce laws against money laundering and terror financing.

According to the details, Pakistani delegation will brief the FATA’s working body and will apprise its members about what Pakistan has done to stop money laundering and terror financing. The meeting will analyze Pakistan’s report and will give its decision.

Islamabad needs to follow certain policies and laws to avoid from being placed on the black. Currently, Pakistan is on grey list and the representatives are making efforts to get the country out of grey list. The sources say that it is likely this time that Pakistan will be out of grey list.

Sources privy to the developments believe that a vote might be held to remove Pakistan from the ‘grey list’, according to the publication. Pakistan had previously avoided the black-listing by FATF with support from several member countries of the financial body.

“Pakistan is likely to win a ‘largely-compliant’ rating from the FATF regarding implementation of 27 recommendations given in its Action Plan if it does not come out of the grey list,” the sources said.

“India is trying hard to move Pakistan to the “black list” but Chinese, Turkish and Malaysian support will help it get out of grey list,” they further said.

The Pakistani delegation is being led by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar and comprises representatives of National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), foreign ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), among others.

Pakistan has already submitted a 650-page review report to the FATF on January 8 to convince the international body regarding its 150 questions to Pakistan about new policies on money laundering. The report outlined the steps taken by Pakistan between October 2019 to January 2020 to implement the group’s recommendations.

The FATF announced on October 18 last year that it would retain Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ for four months after which Pakistan might face action if it failed to make any significant progress on adopting strict terror financing and anti-money laundering laws.

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan China Vote Beijing Progress Money January October 2019 2020 Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

Govt has one-day left to decide the fate of Maryam ..

4 minutes ago

Hub71 launches programme to assist startups with A ..

10 minutes ago

All options to be used against Indian aggression: ..

38 minutes ago

The Ultimate Sports Experience is back

47 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

49 minutes ago

Revolutionizing the real mobile gaming experience; ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.