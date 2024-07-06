Pakistani Delegation Visits UK To Strengthen Academic Collaborations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) A Pakistani delegation led by Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is on visit to the United Kingdom to strengthen academic collaborations.
The visit aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing between Pakistani and British educational institutions.
During the visit, the delegation will engage in deliberations with renowned academicians and education experts to learn about best practices in education.
The discussions will focus on exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation, exchange programs, and capacity building initiatives.
The minister emphasized the importance of this visit, stating, "We are committed to improving our education system and providing quality education to our students. This visit will enable us to learn from the expertise of Cambridge University and other UK institutions, and to share our own experiences and best practices”.
The visit is expected to strengthen educational ties between Pakistan and the UK, leading to enhanced collaboration and cooperation in the education sector.
