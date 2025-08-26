Open Menu

Pakistani Delegation’s Visit To Bangladesh Robust Ties: Farah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Farah Naz Akbar on Tuesday termed the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Bangladesh after 13 years as a positive development in Pak-Bangladesh relations and an important milestone for promoting economic cooperation in the region.

In a statement, she said that this visit will not only robust bilateral relations and trade but also create opportunities for new partnerships in the textile, agriculture, pharmaceutical and IT sectors.

She emphasized that the current level of trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh is far below the real potential of the region and this visit can pave the way for joint business forums, investment conferences and trade agreements.

The business relations between the two countries proved to be long-lasting and fruitful.

Farah Naz Akbar further said that the PML-N has always prioritized democratic values, supremacy of the constitution and public welfare, adding that this political party has full potential to pull the country out of crises and provide relief to the people.

“When the PML-N comes to power, she said that the country developed and public problems are resolved on priorities basis, " the parliamentary secretary said.

