UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Diaspora Holds Demonstration Against Indian Occupation Of Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Pakistani diaspora holds demonstration against Indian occupation of Kashmir

MADRID, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani diaspora here on Saturday observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day by arranging a peaceful demonstration at Madrid city centre to reiterate their resolve to stand by Kashmiri brethren against illegal Indian oppression.

The participants were holding placards and banners condemning the atrocities and human rights violations being carried out by Indian occupying forces in IIOJ&K. They apprised the public that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were being deprived of their globally-recognized fundamental right to self-determination and urged that the world must take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiri people. The participants pressed the need to grant the right to self-determination to the people of IIOJK in the spirit of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu Madrid

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

3 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

3 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

4 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>