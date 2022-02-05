Pakistani diaspora holds demonstration against Indian occupation of Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani diaspora here on Saturday observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day by arranging a peaceful demonstration at Madrid city centre to reiterate their resolve to stand by Kashmiri brethren against illegal Indian oppression.

The participants were holding placards and banners condemning the atrocities and human rights violations being carried out by Indian occupying forces in IIOJ&K. They apprised the public that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were being deprived of their globally-recognized fundamental right to self-determination and urged that the world must take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiri people. The participants pressed the need to grant the right to self-determination to the people of IIOJK in the spirit of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.