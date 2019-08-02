UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Diaspora In Canada Keen To Promote Education Sector In Pakistan: Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Pakistani diaspora in Canada keen to promote education sector in Pakistan: Envoy

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that education plays a key role in human, social, and economic development of a country and it is encouraging to note that Pakistani Diaspora in Canada is keen to help promote education sector in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that education plays a key role in human, social, and economic development of a country and it is encouraging to note that Pakistani Diaspora in Canada is keen to help promote education sector in Pakistan.

Speaking at NAMAL Knowledge City Fundraiser at Ottawa, he said that islam encourages Muslims to seek knowledge and due to the importance of this sector 'Right to Free and Compulsory Education to all children of the age of 5 to 16 years of age' was envisaged as a Constitutional guarantee in Pakistan.

He informed that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, immediately after coming into power announced, "Education Vision Policy", which aims to provide one education system for all students; re-engineering governance based on decentralization; adult education; teacher training programs and Information and Communication technology.

Tarar said the policy vision includes increase in government spending in education sector from current 2.1 % to 5 % of GDP during its five years term.

In his address, chief guest Senator Waleed Iqbal said that the concept of " Knowledge City" is tested in the western countries and has resulted in benefits of societies.

He gave a complete presentation on the educational facilities being provided at the Knowledge City.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistani diaspora would generously support the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Education Canada Ottawa Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Karachi Development Authority chief for stern acti ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia warns quake could spark three metre (10 ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of girl's murde ..

11 minutes ago

Local vendor demands more cattle markets in federa ..

12 minutes ago

'I love him' - Mbappe urges Neymar to stay with hi ..

12 minutes ago

Heavy rains in KP render dead, injured amid livest ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.