Pakistani diaspora in Canada keen to promote education sector in Pakistan: Envoy

(@imziishan)

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that education plays a key role in human, social, and economic development of a country and it is encouraging to note that Pakistani Diaspora in Canada is keen to help promote education sector in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that education plays a key role in human, social, and economic development of a country and it is encouraging to note that Pakistani Diaspora in Canada is keen to help promote education sector in Pakistan

Speaking at NAMAL Knowledge City Fundraiser at Ottawa, he said that islam encourages Muslims to seek knowledge and due to the importance of this sector 'Right to Free and Compulsory Education to all children of the age of 5 to 16 years of age' was envisaged as a Constitutional guarantee in Pakistan.

He informed that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, immediately after coming into power announced, "Education Vision Policy", which aims to provide one education system for all students; re-engineering governance based on decentralization; adult education; teacher training programs and Information and Communication technology.

Tarar said the policy vision includes increase in government spending in education sector from current 2.1 % to 5 % of GDP during its five years term.

In his address, chief guest Senator Waleed Iqbal said that the concept of " Knowledge City" is tested in the western countries and has resulted in benefits of societies.

He gave a complete presentation on the educational facilities being provided at the Knowledge City.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistani diaspora would generously support the project.