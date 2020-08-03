UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Diaspora In France Urged To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris On Eid

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Charge D'Affaires at Pakistan's embassy in Paris Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi has urged the Pakistani community to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

As the community celebrated Eid, he stressed observing health safety guidelines issued by the French government for protection against the coronavirus.

He reiterated that the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people were being grossly violated by the Indian security forces, with even greater intensity after the military siege imposed in the region since August 5, last year.

He resolved that the government and people of Pakistan remained fully committed to the cause of Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiris in their demand for self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," Qazi remarked.

He said Pakistan would also remain the voice of conscience in the world for the rights of IIOJK people.

More Stories From Pakistan

