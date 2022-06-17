Pakistani diaspora in Italy contributes in economic stability of Pakistan: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Friday said Pakistani diaspora in Italy were contributing in the economic stability of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Friday said Pakistani diaspora in Italy were contributing in the economic stability of Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Paolo Pozzo, Director, Trade Union Institute for International Cooperation (ISCOS) here at the Parliament House. Chaudhry Yaseen, General Secretary, CDA Union was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Talking to them he said that socio-economic stability of the country was interlinked with the welfare of labour class.

The speaker said that working class, especially Pakistani diaspora abroad, was participating for the economic stability of the country.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that trade unions were necessary to protect the basic rights of the working class.

Commenting on the unskilled labour force of Pakistani diaspora, he stressed on the need to upskill working and Labour class.

He also underlined the need to coordinate with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to ensure the provision of fundamental rights to working class of Pakistani diaspora.

He said that working and Labour class have been the main strength of our economy.

The speaker appreciated the struggle of worker welfare foundation to provide legal advocacy, especially to brick kilns workers.

Paolo Pozzo said that his organization was working in close cooperation with the Pakistani unions. He also briefed the meeting about the projects in Pakistan for ensuring basic rights of workers.

Chaudhry Yaseen said that CDA trade union was working in close liason with all international organizations to legally support working and labour class.