Pakistani Diaspora In Italy Plays Key Role In Economic Growth: Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy Ali Javed has said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in the country’s development.
Pakistanis living in Italy have sent more than one billion Dollars in foreign exchange to Pakistan, which is a major contribution to the country’s economy.
He expressed these views while addressing the First Annual Overseas Pakistanis' Convention here on Monday. He said that practical steps are being taken for the educational development of Pakistani students in Italy.So far, more than 2,500 Pakistani students have been issued PhD visas, which is a significant achievement in the education sector.
Ali Javed said that Pakistani students living in Italy are not only pursuing higher education but are also highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.The Pakistani Embassy is providing full support for the issuance of educational visas and guiding students.
Pakistan’s Ambassador Ali Javed said that the embassy is regularly organizing “Open Courts” to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.
The aim of these open courts is to directly hear the complaints of Pakistanis living in Italy and provide immediate solutions.
He said that the embassy was taking all possible steps to strengthen public communication and the welfare of the community.
He added that the Punjab government is using modern technology for police verification, which is a welcome step, and other provinces should also adopt this model so that overseas Pakistanis can get facilities.
The ambassador said that Italy has the largest Pakistani community in Europe after the UK, and with the efforts of the embassy, the Italian government has doubled the number of visas for Pakistanis, which is a major diplomatic achievement.
He stressed the need to eliminate the negative perception regarding dual citizenship, saying that it is a convenience for Pakistanis, not a problem.
Finally, he urged the Pakistani media to highlight the positive image of the country before the world so that Pakistan’s image can be improved globally.
