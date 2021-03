Pakistani diaspora in Kabul commemorate Muslim sacrifices for separate homeland

The ceremony to mark Pakistan Day was held at Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday where the diaspora commemorated the sacrifices of the Muslims of sub-continent for their separate homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The ceremony to mark Pakistan Day was held at Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday where the diaspora commemorated the sacrifices of the Muslims of sub-continent for their separate homeland.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan on the occasion highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the nation's forefathers for achieving the dream of an independent Muslim state.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment for restoration of peace in Afghanistan and supported an inclusive political solution to end the conflict, which he said, caused huge sufferings to the Afghans.

He said Pakistan desired a peaceful, stable, sovereign and united Afghanistan.

The ambassador also affirmed support to the just struggle of Kashmir people for their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out on the occasion.