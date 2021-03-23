UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Diaspora In Kabul Commemorate Muslim Sacrifices For Separate Homeland

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Pakistani diaspora in Kabul commemorate Muslim sacrifices for separate homeland

The ceremony to mark Pakistan Day was held at Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday where the diaspora commemorated the sacrifices of the Muslims of sub-continent for their separate homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The ceremony to mark Pakistan Day was held at Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday where the diaspora commemorated the sacrifices of the Muslims of sub-continent for their separate homeland.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan on the occasion highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the nation's forefathers for achieving the dream of an independent Muslim state.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment for restoration of peace in Afghanistan and supported an inclusive political solution to end the conflict, which he said, caused huge sufferings to the Afghans.

He said Pakistan desired a peaceful, stable, sovereign and united Afghanistan.

The ambassador also affirmed support to the just struggle of Kashmir people for their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister United Nations Pakistan Day Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

17 minutes ago

European stocks drop at open 23 march 2021

6 minutes ago

UAE Banks Federation&#039;s General Assembly appro ..

41 minutes ago

DLD&#039;s real estate escrow account system for J ..

41 minutes ago

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi to present world prem ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.