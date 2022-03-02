UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Diaspora In UK Asset For Britain: Deputy High Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 08:36 PM

British Deputy High Commissioner Iona Thomas on Wednesday said the Pakistani diaspora in the UK were an asset for the Britain especially in the field of healthcare and administration

She called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Ayub Afridi and have discussed the prospects of Pakistanis living in the UK.

The British Deputy High Commissioner said that the Pakistani community in the UK are an important and integral part of our society; they have assimilated in our socio-political life yet maintaining their specific Pakistani identity.

She further said that the British people love the serene beauty of Pakistan and "I has visited most northern areas throughout my tenure in Pakistan", she added.

She also stated that the British government was highly concerned about the recent conflict in Ukraine.

Ayub Afridi said that Pakistan is ready to export highly qualified professionals to the UK especially in the post-Brexit period where the UK requires them most.

He further said that there is immense tourism potential in Pakistan and the current government is looking to get the most out it by providing essential infrastructure and security. He also said that the conflict in Ukraine will have dire impacts on the post-Covid global economy and our stance, as time and again reiterated by our PM Imran Khan, is that conflicts can only be resolved through dialogue.

